Rust February 2022 Update: Release Date, Patch Notes, Bug Fixes and Everything We Know So Far

Rust's February update is due to arrive in the coming days and the anticipation is growing for the first major changes of 2022.

Facepunch Studios opted to sidelines plans for a January patch to outline their achievements during 2021 - and are likely to make big moves as far as adding new content and gameplay changes are concerned.

At the time of writing, the developers are keeping their cards close to their chest and tend not to unveil details about upcoming updates until the time comes.

With arctic bases and snowmobiles in full swing, we are expecting more interesting and exciting features to be added to Rust this month. What they will be, however, remains a mystery at this stage.

While information is still limited at this stage, scroll down to find out everything we know so far regarding Rust's upcoming update for February 2022.

Rust February 2022 Update Release Date

We believe that Facepunch will continue to release updates on the first Thursday of every month, as they did during 2021.

Because of this, their February update should arrive on Thursday 3rd February 2022.

Rust February 2022 Patch Notes

As mentioned above, the patch notes for February's Rust update has yet to be unveiled by Facepunch. The comprehensive list of technical implementations, as well as the respective sections listed below and new content, will be filled out in their entirety.

