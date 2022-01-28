PUBG New State: Can You Use A Controller?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

PUBG New State is a mobile game being thoroughly enjoyed by many in the gaming community, and a fair few of these gamers want to know whether you can use a controller in the game.

The PUBG franchise has been hugely successful on the PC, Playstation and Xbox, and due to this the developers released PUBG New State in November 2021 for iOS and Android devices.

The players on these handheld platforms have been loving the game, and with the developers recently releasing Season One of the game, there is now an abundance of new content in the game.

The mobile game has a lot of competition as Call of Duty Mobile and Apex Legends Mobile are both thriving, but it seems like PUBG New State is just as popular and this is great news for the developers.

Can You Use A Controller in PUBG New State

A lot of Mobile action games are very competitive, and players can get very good at using touch screens on mobile devices.

Depending on the device you are playing on, this can be quite tough as you have a small screen to use, and with action games using a lot of ranked play, many have turned to use controllers for these mobile games.

We see players use controllers in Call of Duty Mobile and Fortnite on mobile, and those who do use these controllers see quite an improvement in their gaming style. Some argue that it is slightly unfair.

For those wondering, PUBG New State does not allow players to connect a controller to their mobile devices whilst playing the game. They do not allow the controller to be used in the mobile game because it keeps the game fairer and makes sure all players compete on such a fair level.

As we look towards the release of Season 2, there will no doubt be many fans asking whether the controller could be added in a future update, but no rumours or leaks are suggesting this, so for now we believe that this will not happen.

If there are any changes or updates around this, then we will provide all the latest details, so be sure to keep an eye on this page.

