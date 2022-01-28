Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Men’s world number two Daniil Medvedev has admitted he’ll probably be going for dinner while the final of the Australian Open Women’s Singles is taking place.

The Russian star made the comments after beating arch-rival Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets to reach the final of the Australian Open for the second consecutive year.

Medvedev is the reigning US Open champion and is aiming to become the first person to win their first two major tournaments back-to-back in the Open Era.

On course to the final, the 25-year-old has attracted controversy on a number of occasions and regularly antagonised the Melbourne crowd.

After beating home favourite Nick Kyrgios in the second round, Medvedev took issue with the crowd repeatedly chanting the term ‘siuuu’ –– a direct reference to the football player Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I guess some people just have a low IQ,” the Russian stated forcibly.

Days later, having battled back from two sets down to defeat Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in a five-set epic, Medvedev made reference to Novak Djokovic in his on-court interview. –– much to the displeasure of the crowd.

Medvedev admitted he took inspiration from the Serbian, who was banned from this year’s competition for being unvaccinated against Covid-19.

Asked how he pulled off such a remarkable comeback, the Russian said: “I don’t know if people will like it, but I thought ‘what would Novak do.’”

In today’s semi-final, the controversial comments were far from over. Firstly, Medvedev took issue with the chair umpire for refusing to give his opponent a warning, who he claimed was receiving illegal coaching from his father.

“Are you mad? Are you mad?” He said. “And his father can talk every point? Wrong!

"His father can talk every point? His father can talk every point! His father can talk every point?! Answer my question!

"Will you answer my question? Can you answer my question please? Can his father talk every point?

"Oh my god! Oh my god! You are so bad, man! My god, how can you be so bad in a semi-final of a Grand Slam? Look at me! I am talking to you!”

Tsitsipas was eventually given a warning and Medvedev went on to win the match.

In his post-match on-court interview, former world number one Jim Courier gave the Russian a chance to win back the crowd’s approval by asking him about the Women’s Singles final tomorrow.

Australian star Ashleigh Barty faces America’s Danielle Collins, and Barty has the chance to become the first Aussie woman to win in Melbourne since 1977.

However, instead of exemplifying his excitement for the match, Medvedev instead replied that he usually goes for dinner at around the time the final is scheduled.

Courier tried to usher the Russian towards a more appropriate answer, stating: "I'm trying to set you up to win over this crowd, man, c'mon."

At this point, Medvedev appeared to understand what the crowd wanted to hear and promised he would watch the match.

“Ok, ok, I will watch it on my phone guys. I’m gonna watch it” he stressed.

The majority of the crowd seemed satisfied with the Russian’s answer and cheered as he left the Rod Laver Arena.

Tomorrow’s women’s final is scheduled for 08:30 GMT, while Medvedev will take on Rafael Nadal at the same time on Sunday morning.

