Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has said fighters can leave the UFC and join his ‘Eagle FC’ if they aren’t happy at “big league firms”.

The Russian’s MMA organisation is making its debut on American soil on Friday as the former UFC lightweight champion looks to build his project.

Nurmagomedov has revealed that he is looking for “great athletes with good names” as he looks to rival the UFC for having the most talent on its roster.

Previously called Gorilla Fighting Championship, Eagle FC was bought by Khabib after his retirement from fighting and has only held events in Russia so far.

Its US debut features former UFC fighter Ray Borg, as well as a main event of Tyrone Spong fighting Sergei Kharitonov, with a co-main event between Rashad Evans and Gabriel Checco.

Kharitonov also joined Eagle FC from a rival firm but instead of the UFC, he joined from Bellator.

Perhaps most impressive was the acquisition of Rashad Evans, a former UFC champion, which shows the level of intention from Eagle FC.

Speaking ahead of his firm’s debut outside his home country of Russia, Khabib has extended an invitation to any fighter who is currently unhappy with their contract to join Eagle FC, saying:

“If they don't treat good fighters well, Eagle FC is here."

Having witnessed first-hand how fighters are made to perform, Khabib has the ability and experience to show others how to treat their fighters right and show the inequity in the sport.

1 of 20 The ultimate Khabib Nurmagomedov quiz: Where was he born? Russia Kazakhstan Mongolia Poland

Criticisms of how UFC fighters are treated and paid have gained tractions with current Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou openly exploring his options after being disappointed with how he has been treated.

American Jake Paul has joined Khabib in creating a new MMA fighting roster as he looks to settle a feud with Dana White in improving the conditions that fighters perform in.

Coverage of Friday's Eagle 44 event will be broadcast on the FLXcast app, which is free to sign up for.

News Now - Sport News