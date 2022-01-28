Showstar UK VS USA YouTube Boxing: Weigh In Date and Details

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Showstar UK vs USA Boxing YouTube Event is rapidly approaching and we can reveal all the latest information and details around the weigh in ahead of the fight.

The promotion around this event is heating up, and we are seeing more fights added to the card, and also some training footage.

It seems like the fighters involved, which includes the likes of YouTubers, Deji, Wassabi, Faze Temperrr and KingKennyTV, are massively up for the fight as they are putting in a lot of work ahead of the event.

With these boxers having millions of subscribers, there is a huge following for this boxing event and we for one cannot wait for it to take place.

What date is the Showstar UK vs USA Boxing Event Weigh In

The weigh ins in boxing are loved by fans of the sport as they are quite entertaining and a lot of the time end up with the fighters having to be pulled apart. It also gives the boxers a chance to have a final say on the fight and their opponent.

The weigh in is also important for the boxing authorities as they need to make sure the boxers weight is within the boundaries of their division.

For those who want to know, the weigh in will happen on Friday 4th March 2022.

Key Weigh In Details

All the fighters will weigh in on the 4th March, and fans across the globe will be over the moon to hear that the whole of the weigh in will be available to watch live.

Fans of boxing and of the YouTubers will be able to live stream the weigh in on the official Showstar YouTube Channel. It will be free to watch.

At the infamous YouTube vs TikTok boxing event weigh-in, social media were shocked by Deji's physique and AnEsonGib showed off his impressive physique ahead of the Taylor Holder fight.

There will also be a face off during the first week of March 2022 between the main event and co-main event fighters and this video will also be available to watch on the YouTube Channel.

This is very exciting news for fans of this event, and in the month building up to the weigh in and face off, there will no doubt be a lot said on social media by the event organisers as well as the boxers involved in the fight. What we know for sure is that it will be a great event.

