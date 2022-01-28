Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Ronda Rousey rumour mill continues to gather pace, with an updated report citing that Rousey is under contract with WWE.

Earlier this week Fightful reported that the former UFC star and Raw Women’s Champion was set for a return to WWE this Saturday for the Royal Rumble. We have since learnt via PWInsider that Rousey’s makeup artist Abraham Ezparza has been booked for both the Rumble event and the following Monday Night Raw.

Now in a fresh update, The Wrestling Observer has had it confirmed that Rousey has been back in training ahead of a return this year and that she is under contract with WWE. Believing that her original three-year deal had been frozen in her hiatus from the company or that she’s signed a new deal.

Rousey hasn’t been seen in WWE since she lost her Raw Women’s Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 35, but there been discussions internally on plans for this year’s WrestleMania, which would see The Baddest Women on the Planet take on Becky Lynch.

The pair have never had a one-on-one singles match, and Lynch has continued to taunt the 34-year-old ever since her own return to the company at SummerSlam last year.

WrestlingNews.co has added that Rousey is not expected to be at the hotel WWE are using in St Louis and claimed that a WWE source has revealed the general reaction to Ronda’s return is a happy one. Hoping a possible appearance will add more buzz to the show.

Rousey is one of several names rumoured for the women’s rumble match. With reports this week citing possible comebacks for Melina, Aksana and Cameron. While Bayley, Sasha Banks and Asuka could all return from injury.

