Next Everton manager: Big development over Goodison job taking place in London today

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is set to hold a series of meetings today as he steps up his efforts to find Rafael Benitez's successor, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

Benitez was dismissed after winning just one of his final 13 Premier League games at the helm, and the search for his replacement appears to be nearing its conclusion.

What is the latest news involving Everton?

Several big names were initially linked with the vacant Goodison Park hot seat, including Wayne Rooney, Jose Mourinho and Roberto Martinez.

However, Everton's shortlist has now reportedly been slimmed down to a final three, with former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, ex-Porto boss Vitor Pereira and current caretaker head coach Duncan Ferguson left in the running.

According to the Daily Mail, it's Lampard who has emerged as the leading candidate for the position at this moment in time, ahead of the final round of discussions.

The report also claims that Pereira was Moshiri's first choice to take charge of the Toffees until protests from the club's supporters put his job hopes in jeopardy.

He has missed out on the Everton manager's job twice before to Martinez in 2013 and Marco Silva in 2018, and will surely be hoping that it's third time lucky as he prepares for the decisive interview.

What has Crook said about Everton?

With the Merseyside outfit currently sitting just two places and four points above the relegation zone, choosing the right manager for the job could be crucial to their hopes of staying up.

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

And Crook has revealed that Moshiri will speak to the three remaining candidates once more before announcing Everton's next boss.

He told GiveMeSport: “On Friday, there are a series of meetings in London which Moshiri will again speak to Pereira, Lampard and Duncan Ferguson, and they'll be expected to pitch their bid to become the next Everton manager, it’s a bit unusual.”

Who should Everton appoint?

Everton have been somewhat of a poisoned chalice since Moshiri bought a stake in the club back in 2016, with 10 temporary or permanent managers taking charge during his short reign.

If the British-Iranian businessman wants to go down the experienced route, then Pereira is undoubtedly the outstanding option having taken control of 444 matches throughout his career.

1 of 12 Do you know this obscure Everton footballer from the 1990s? Eddie Youds Iain Jenkins Jason Kearton Mo Johnston

Nevertheless, the 53-year-old tactician has never tested his ability in one of Europe's top-five leagues, and Lampard's previous exploits at Chelsea may make him an appealing option.

Meanwhile, Ferguson knows Everton Football Club better than most people, meaning Moshiri has a tough decision to make.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News