Not everyone could boast the skill of Lennox Lewis or the power of Mike Tyson but still end up as heavyweight champions.

While some of the biggest names in the game have reigned supreme for many a year, there are others that just haven't quite been worth of the 'heavyweight champion of the world' tag.

So based on time spent as champion and overall career trajectory, talkSPORT ranked the 10 worst heavyweight champs to ever have a belt wrapped around their waist.

10. Gerrie Coetzee

More known for his various surgeries on his hand than for any boxing prowess, Coetzee won WBA gold after beating Michael Dokes in 1983.

He lost the belt in his first defence and never got anywhere near it again.

9. Greg Page

His best win came in a public sparring session after knocking down a very out of shape Mike Tyson.

Whilst battling personal issues, he won a belt in 1984 but was hugely out of shape and lost the belt in his next fight to Tony Tubbs

8. Leon Spinks

Spinks won his title in fine fashion, outpointing a rapidly aging Muhammad Ali in 1978.

He lost the rematch against Ali and went on to lose 16 more matches before calling it a day.

7. John Tate

Tate was supposed to be the next big thing after an Olympic Bronze medal in 1976 and winning the WBA belt in 1979 whilst still undefeated.

He then lost both of his next two fights and was never near contention again. He sadly passed away in a car crash in 1998.

6. Primo Carnera

The Italian, also known as the ‘Ambling Alp’, was exploited by his handlers and agents and was an unfortunate victim in the match fixing that took place.

He was beaten by much better boxers and decided to go into wrestling, which he enjoyed a lot more.

5. James ‘Buster’ Douglas

Douglas won his titles by defeating Mike Tyson in one of boxing’s biggest upsets in history whilst showing some great boxing skill.

His next fight was against Evander Holyfield who beat him within three rounds, making Douglas known as the ‘one fight wonder’.

4. Frank Bruno

Frank Bruno was known for his exemplary discipline rather his skill and it paid off after winning WBC gold in 1995 against Oliver McCall.

He sadly lost his belt very quickly and lost every fight against a decent boxer since then. Hard work only got him so far.

3. Bermane Stiverne

Stiverne had won his WBC belt after beating an aging Chris Arreola and then lasted 12 rounds against Deontay Wilder, losing his belt but still gaining respect for his dogged performance.

The rematch was when all respect was lost for Stiverne after showing up out of shape and losing in the first round.

2. Bruce Seldon

Seldon seldom won against decent opponents but did beat a fading Tony Tucker to win the WBA belt.

He then fought Tyson after his release from prison and his reputation dropped very quickly.

1. Charles Martin

The second shortest reign as heavyweight champion.

Only winning the IBF belt because his opponent injured themselves and had to retire, he is better known for gifting Anthony Joshua his first title.

