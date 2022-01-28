Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Darts is a sport that’s much harder to play than it looks - just ask Chelsea legend Frank ‘The Magic’ Lampard.

Back in December 2016, darts fans attending the PDC World Championships were treated to a surprise match at the Alexandra Palace between Lampard and TV personality Bradley Walsh.

Lamps certainly looked the part as he took to the oche, but things quickly fell apart as soon as he threw the first dart.

The Premier League icon, who was about to announce his retirement after leaving New York City FC, scored a one with his first dart, followed by a 13 and then a nine.

It’s safe to say that the crowd probably expected slightly more quality from Lampard, what with him being a professional sportsman and all.

Lampard somehow still managed to score more points than Walsh, although neither player emerged from the match looking anything but hopeless at darts.

Fair play to Lampard for getting up there and giving it a go. That took some guts.

The legendary midfielder had his game-face on but quickly realised that, for him at least, accurately throwing darts in front of a crowd at the Ally Pally isn’t as easy as scoring a screamer at Stamford Bridge.

And that’s the last we ever saw of ‘The Magic’ at the oche.

Although Lampard fancied himself as a half-decent darts player prior to this event, he conceded that John Terry was Chelsea’s standout player.

“John Terry was the best, Mr Competitive,” Lampard told Sky Sports at the time. “We always had little competitions but he was the best.”

