Newcastle transfer news: Magpies could still land major deal for £65m star

Journalist Alex Crook has revealed that Newcastle United could still make a move to sign Diego Carlos from Sevilla before the transfer deadline.

The club are pursuing a deal for a new centre-back throughout the January transfer window and have yet to bring a new acquisition into the club in the position.

What's the latest with Newcastle's transfer window?

They have managed to strengthen somewhat, however, as they have signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and Chris Wood from Burnley, while reports suggest they are closing in on a deal to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon.

That latter deal could cost as much as £40m and it appears that they could actually follow that up with a swoop to sign Carlos.

They have been reported as holding an interest in the Sevilla centre-back throughout the window and Sevilla’s director of football Monchi has confirmed that a bid was tabled, per BBC Sport.

However, he claimed that the offer did not come at the right time for the club, although he did give some encouragement, claiming that the £30m offer was simply not enough. Carlos has a £65m release clause.

The inference there is that, should it be revised and improved, there is the potential of a deal going through.

Sky Sports have reported that an offer of around £37.9m would be needed for Newcastle to sign the centre-back and Crook has now revealed that there may well be potential for a deal to still be struck before the deadline.

What did Crook say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “I got a text this morning from somebody very reliable saying that Diego Carlos is not totally off the table so maybe there could be some twists and turns on that one.”

How big of a swoop would this be?

Genuinely massive.

Newcastle have been linked with a swoop to bring Carlos in and it would be a headline-grabbing acquisition, such is his stature as an exceptional defender.

He has been with Sevilla since 2019 and has won six caps for Brazil, while helping his club win the Europa League in 2020.

Newcastle being able to secure both Carlos and Guimaraes would go a long way to establishing them as a genuine force in the transfer window, especially given that the club are currently embroiled in a relegation battle.

A deadline-beating swoop would be an immense achievement from the club’s new ownership, and would go a long way to giving Eddie Howe the squad he needs to avoid relegation to the Championship.

