UFL Game: Cristiano Ronaldo Named as Game Ambassador

The UFL Game is attracting some big names to become ambassadors of the new footballing IP, and players will be over the moon to hear that Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest name to be added.

This new and upcoming football game is looking to compete with the American gaming giants EA Sports, and it is arguably the best time to do as FIFA has a lack of competition. Strikerz, who are the developers of UFL, were founded back in 2016 and have been trying to make big movements in the industry since.

As we get closer to the possible release of this game, excitement is building and this is doubled because it will be a free-to-play game.

Hopefully, over the next few weeks and months more information will come out around the UFL game, including what features and game modes there will be.

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes the Latest UFL Ambassador Following Gameplay Reveal

UFL have been very active on social media, especially Twitter, and this is where they announced that Roberto Firmino and Romelu Lukaku were to become UFL ambassadors; however they have announced Ronaldo slightly differently and arguably in the best way possible.

Strikerz Inc released a video giving fans the first proper look at the gameplay in the football game. In this video, it was revealed that Manchester United attacker Ronaldo would become a UFL ambassador. Have a look at the video, which shows the great gameplay, down below.

Being an Ambassador for UFL is similar to being a cover star for EA SPORTS FIFA. The players involved will most likely be involved in promoting the game, and they have real face graphics. They also will most likely be on the cover of the game. Currently Kylian Mbappe is the cover star of FIFA.

FIFA have been losing official rights a lot more recently, with many sides in Italy’s Serie A, as well as the Brazil national team who partnered up with other football games out there.

The announcement of Ronaldo is a huge one for UFL and it is a huge sign of intent that they want to compete with the FIFA franchise.

It will be very intriguing to see how the promotion of this game continues over the next few months and who else will be involved as an ambassador of UFL.

