Adama Traore is all set to re-join Barcelona on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

On Friday, Fabrizio Romano tweeted footage of the winger going for his medical in Catalonia before putting pen to paper on a deal that has a buy option of €30 million.

According to the transfer guru, Traore and Barcelona have already agreed a pre-contract for five years in the event that they do want to acquire his services on a permanent basis at the end of the 2021/22 season.

It's a deal that's kind of come out of nowhere, but it's one that certainly makes sense for Xavi Hernandez's side.

Traore is very familiar with the club after spending nine years in their youth system, before being promoted to Barcelona B in 2013.

The 26-year-old played 63 games for them and even made four appearances for the Blaugrana's first-team prior to leaving for Aston Villa in 2015.

And the man who's returning to Camp Nou after six-and-a-half years is very different - in a good way - to the one that left.

Traore is now an absolute unit, famed for his bulging, baby-oiled muscles and electrifying pace.

His transformation from a slightly scrawny Barcelona youth player to a bulky winger that devours full-backs for fun has been quite something.

So how has Traore achieved it? Well, through sheer hard work and dedication, which is highlighted in an incredible video of the man's insane gym workouts as a Wolves player.

Watch it in full here...

Video: Traore's insane gym workouts

Our muscles ache just watching that footage. Traore certainly puts in a crazy amount of work in the gym and it's no wonder he possesses something close to a bodybuilder's physique and is one of the fastest footballers on the planet.

From a physical perspective, Barcelona are getting one of the best in the business, of that there can be no doubt.

However, there will still be lingering doubts at the club with regards to the Spain international's end product in games.

On far too many occasions, Traore finds himself in great positions thanks to his speed and dribbling ability, only to waste the opportunity with either a poor shot on goal or a wayward pass.

He managed just 11 goals and 18 assists in 154 games for Wolves, a very poor return for a footballer with his skillset.

But if Traore can improve those numbers and be more prolific in the final third, you feel Barcelona will simply have to cough up the cash to buy him.

