Burnley transfer news: Key update reveals Clarets stance on late deal for 6'5 international

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist David Anderson thinks that Sean Dyche has reservations about bringing Kieffer Moore to Burnley because he's unsure whether he could score goals in the Premier League.

Dyche is desperately trying to sign a replacement for Chris Wood, who joined Newcastle in a £25m deal earlier this month.

But Anderson believes that the Clarets manager is doubtful whether the Cardiff striker would be the right fit.

What's the latest news with Burnley?

Burnley collected an important point at Arsenal last weekend to go into the international window in a good moment despite being four points from safety. However, they've only won once all season and are still the second-lowest scorers in the Premier League.

Their fight for survival hasn't been helped by the departure of Wood, who joined one of their direct relegation rivals, with Burnley unable to sign a striker in his place.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

Having missed out on Andy Carroll, who's chosen West Brom, Burnley have now turned their attentions to Cardiff striker Moore as reported exclusively by GIVEMESPORT earlier this week.

But the 24-cap Wales international has spent the majority of his career playing in the EFL and has zero Premier League experience under his belt, which Anderson believes has left Dyche concerned about signing him.

What did Anderson say about Moore?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think they're very much not so sure. I'm led to believe that Sean Dyche isn't sure that Kieffer Moore can step up to the Premier League."

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

How has Moore performed this season?

Despite struggling for goals this term, Moore has been one of the standout Championship strikers in recent years.

In 2021-2022, he has scored just five league goals, although since the beginning of last season, he's been directly involved in an impressive 35 goals. Moore has also shone on the international stage, scoring eight goals for Wales, including a crucial one against Switzerland at Euro 2020.

1 of 15 How many times have Burnley won the First Division/Premier League? 2 3 4 0

At 6ft5, Moore would seem to fit right in at Burnley, who like to play direct under Dyche, highlighted by Wood's successful four-and-a-half years at Turf Moor.

But at a stage in the season where Burnley need someone to come in and score five or so goals to get them out of trouble, it's not a time for risks. And with Moore yet to play a second of top-flight football, perhaps it's one to avoid.

News Now - Sport News