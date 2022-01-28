Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney are two of the most prolific strikers to have ever graced the Premier League.

Individually, the pair were outstanding footballers who could galvanise their teams using their leadership, elite footballing abilities and relentless desire to win.

Each went on to break countless goalscoring records during their careers, with Ronaldo surpassing Josef Bican’s record to become the top goalscorer in football history.

Rooney, meanwhile, went on to exceed Sir Bobby Charlton’s tally to become Man Utd’s all-time leading goal scorer.

But when they took the field as teammates, they became a force to be reckoned with.

The pair were an integral part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United team in the naughties and over the course of five seasons, the strikers guided the Red Devils to several major honours, including three Premier League titles and their 2008 Champions League triumph.

Ronaldo would move on to pastures new the following season but has now scored 132 goals across his two spells at the club.

His English teammate stayed on in his absence and amassed an incredible 253 goals over 559 games.

While the pair didn’t always see eye-to-eye, famously clashing after Rooney was sent off for England in the 2006 World Cup semi-final, their cohesion on the pitch was simply a joy to watch.

And with many United fans currently yearning for Ralf Rangnick to bring in a strike-force of similar capabilities, a video has surfaced online showing off how good Rooney and Ronaldo were when they took the field together.

While the pair’s outstanding goal-scoring prowess is evidenced in the compilation of their highlights, fans can also see how both were very unselfish players who had as much of an eye for an assist as they did for finding the back of the net.

Teeing each other up with some frighteningly good passing moves, the former-United strikers tore apart some of the greatest teams in European football and fans can reminisce on just how prolific the duo were in the video below…

Oh, what we would give to see these two playing in the Premier League still.

While it’s hard to compare the two players individually, it’s safe to say they rank alongside the likes of Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp as one of the greatest striker pairings of all time.

