Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy has reportedly turned down a return to the company after rejecting an invitation into the Hall of Fame class for 2022.

Hardy was released by WWE in December after allegedly refusing WWE’s offer to send him to rehab, following a walkout during house show match, which came under strange circumstances.

However, according to Dave Meltzer and his reports in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis is said to have contacted the 44-year-old a few weeks ago to offer him a place in the Hall of Fame.

The offer was turned down by Hardy, who requested to be sent his drug test results because he believes he wasn’t going to test positive for any recreational drugs - and it took six weeks to get those results back.

There is a belief that WWE’s Hall of Fame offer is down to the company fearing Jeff will join AEW and reunite with his brother Matt, adding yet more depth to their already stacked tag team division.

Jeff is still under a non-compete clause following his WWE release and cannot sign with any other promotion until after March 9.

Hardy’s release came as a big shock in December, with a reported match with Roman Reigns in the pipeline for the ‘Charismatic Enigma’ as well as a programme with Drew McIntyre. During his time with WWE he won every major title, including two world championship runs and nine tag team championships as one half of The Hardy Boyz.

