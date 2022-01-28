Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It’s hard not to look at Chelsea legend John Terry’s Twitter feed and wonder what on earth is going on.

Terry’s feed is awash with images of cartoon baby apes. If you’ve been left confused, you’re not alone.

The images are non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are digital assets bought and sold online.

Terry has been promoting the ‘Ape Kids Club’ NFTs. Ape Kids Club is an off-short of the ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club’, and pieces from the original collection have sold for as much as £342,000.

The former Chelsea and England captain has promoted his own caricature - himself as a baby ape - as well as versions of Jack Wilshere, Ashley Cole, Willian and Tammy Abraham.

'This could be a monster scam'

There is a lot of mystery surrounding Ape Kids Club and indeed, The Athletic’s Joey D’Urso recently said it could be a ‘monster scam’.

Premier League have intervened

And a legal intervention has been issued on Terry’s NFTs - from the Premier League itself.

As reported by the Telegraph, Terry has removed the Premier League trophy from his NFTs after the league wrote to Ape Kids Club.

The trophy is a registered trademark and a licensing agreement is required to use its image in commercial ventures.

A number of tweets featuring NFTs that included the trophy have been deleted.

UEFA opposed to Champions League trophy use

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that the Premier League was considering legal action against the use of its trophy in NFTs.

It didn’t take long for action to be taken.

It’s also been reported that UEFA are opposed to use of the Champions League trophy in NFTs.

Why are players getting involved in NFTs?

In a fascinating piece on the rise of footballers and NFTs, The Athletic quoted a source who explained just why Terry and a host of others are getting involved.

“It could be crypto or it could be the vaccine or jewellery or watches or cars,” the agent said.

“If there is a trend, if one does it, they are all at it.”

