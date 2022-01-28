MrBeast Net Worth 2022: How much is the Youtuber worth?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

MrBeast is one of the most influential and followed YouTubers on the platform, but how much is he worth?

The 23-year-old is renowned for doing massive giveaways, including the likes of a house for $1. He has bought everything within a grocery store, allowing people to just walk in and pick up what they wanted, as well as donating the rest to homeless people.

The American influencer even hosted his very own ‘Squid Games’ which, of course, was not as dangerous as the Netflix series, with the winner receiving $456,000.

Here’s everything you need to know about MrBeast and how much his net worth is reported to be.

MrBeast Net Worth

(Credit: MrBeast)

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has three Youtube accounts - all of which earn him the money that he is worth, which also puts his subscriber count to around 110 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, MrBeast supposedly put $300,000 back into each of his video productions, where he regularly gives money or gifts away to random strangers.

Thanks to Forbes, we know that MrBeast made up to around $54 million last year but it is estimated that The American is worth around $25 million - putting him at one of the highest-earning influencers in the world.

MrBeast Earnings

MrBeast earns the majority of his money from his three YouTube accounts. thanks to his approximate 110 million followers, which makes him the top two most subscribed YouTubers behind Pewdiepie at the time of writing this.

YouTubers earn the majority of their profit through ad revenue and sponsorships, Donaldson also makes his money through merchandise profits which are estimated to be around $504,000

It is also believed that MrBeast earns around $3,000,000 per month.

Sponsorships

MrBeast is well known for a good couple of his sponsors the main ones being, Honey and Quidd.

The 23-year-old regularly promotes these sponsorships in many of his videos, especially Honey, where he makes a huge amount of money from these companies.

Here is a list of the known Sponsorships.

Quidd

Honey

Apex Legends

Dragon City

Fun Trivia about Mr Beast

MrBeast does huge amounts for the environment, for example, his TeamSeas movement, where every dollar donated equals one pound of debris from the sea and sealine is cleared, which has raised around 23 million dollars so far.

He regularly gives away Teslas as well as huge amounts of donations to charities.

