Jurgen Klopp was not happy with Manchester United’s tactics in their 1-1 draw against Liverpool in 2019 - and Jose Mourinho had something to say about it.

On October 20 2019, Klopp’s Liverpool side went to Old Trafford with a perfect record after winning their opening eight matches at the start of the 2019/20 season.

But it took an 85th minute equaliser from Adam Lallana to maintain the Reds’ unbeaten run.

It was a scrappy encounter. Liverpool, without an injured Mohamed Salah, had the majority of the ball but struggled to create any clear-cut opportunities.

It took a gutsy effort from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who were five minutes away from recording all three points after Marcus Rashford’s opener.

Klopp was frustrated at full-time

Yet it was clear this was a Liverpool side targeting Premier League glory and Klopp was frustrated with a draw.

It wasn’t just the result that irked the German, but Man United’s style of play. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said the hosts were “purely there to defend”.

“Since I'm in England Man United always played like this,” Klopp added.

“We could do better and we will be better in the future but now we have to take it like it is.”

Klopp continued to complain when he spoke to the BBC.

“We always play against the wall. We need to do better but it is how it is,” he continued.

“I don’t think Man United can play like this if the other team doesn’t have the ball as much.”

Mourinho's ruthless response

Mourinho was a pundit for Sky Sports and he was pressed by presenter Dave Jones for his thoughts on Klopp’s comments.

His response was classic Jose.

“That's because he didn’t beat Man United at Old Trafford,” Mourinho said.

“He didn’t like the menu. He wanted meat and got fish.

“United, with the limitations they have at the moment, they played with five at the back, were solid and didn’t give the chance of transition.

“Jurgen Klopp didn’t like the menu.”

Never change, Jose.

Being a pundit really does suit Mourinho.

He's able to provide elite tactical analysis while also sharing his opinions on the biggest talking points in the game.

Let's hope we get to see more of him in the studio in the coming years.

