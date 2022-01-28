Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Loris Karius' career has never been the same since the 2018 Champions League final.

The German shot-stopper entered the game as Liverpool's number one goalkeeper and came out the other side never to play for the Merseyside club again in a competitive game.

Karius ultimately cost Liverpool the chance to win a sixth European title in Kiev when his costly errors allowed Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale to score in a 3-1 win for Real Madrid.

Karius' errors vs Real Madrid

However, it's easy to forget how the ex-Mainz 'keeper acted in the immediate aftermath of his errors because it would have been easy for him to hide away from the spotlight as quickly as possible.

But rather than making a quick dash for the dressing room, which would certainly have been understandable, Karius made a teary apology to the Liverpool fans in attendance at the stadium.

Almost four years down the line and it still makes for an incredibly emotional watch with Karius making it clear to thousands of Kopites that he never meant for things to work out this year.

1 of 27 Thiago was born in which country? Spain Brazil Italy Portugal

VOTE NOW: The GMS January Fan Awards

Gerrard praised Karius' reaction

And it was an incredibly brave gesture that caught the eye of none other than Steven Gerrard, who was in attendance as a pundit just a few months before embarking on his journey into coaching.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Gerrard remarked during BT Sport's broadcast: "No-one makes a mistake on purpose. Fair play to him for going to the fans.

"I admire him for owning up and apologising. These Liverpool fans will back you when times are tough, and they'll also back you when you're on top of the world as well.

"But there's no getting away from it. [Karius] is in for a tough few months. He's in for a tough summer."

If that's not a powerful vote of confidence during the lowest ebb of a professional career, then we don't know what is, so be sure to relive Karius' courageous reaction to his errors in Kiev below:

Fair play, Loris, fair play.

Karius left in an Anfield exile

Truth be told, something does feel wrong about the fact that Karius has never truly pulled on the famous red jersey again, even if he was never going to keep Alisson Becker on the bench.

Karius did make appearances in pre-season friendlies in the summer of 2018, but was ultimately loaned out to Besiktas with Simon Mignolet assuming responsibilities as second in command.

Adrian and Caoimhin Kelleher have since played second fiddle in Liverpool's goalkeeping ranks with Karius now in a strange state of exile at Anfield on the back of his loan spell with Union Berlin.

However, if his brave apology to Kopites in Kiev proves to be his final minute in a competitive game for the club, then at least he went out with a moment that goes to show: You'll Never Walk Alone.

Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool Match Reaction (Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News