Newcastle transfer news: Magpies could still seal agreement with PL rivals over £15m star

Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie has revealed he 'wouldn't rule anything out' when it comes to Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard's proposed move to Newcastle United.

The 29-year-old has struggled for game time throughout 2021/22 and has been linked with a handful of Premier League clubs in recent weeks, but it seems as though an Old Trafford exit is far from guaranteed.

What is the latest news involving Lingard?

According to the Daily Mail, Lingard's move to Newcastle is in danger of collapsing after they failed to agree terms with the Red Devils, although a move for Bruno Guimaraes is close to being finalised.

It's believed that United are happy to sanction the exit of the creative talent on a temporary basis, despite him entering the final six months of his current contract.

However, Ralf Rangnick's charges are said to be demanding a whopping £12 million survival bonus if Newcastle avoid relegation this season, as well as paying Lingard's £100,000-per-week wages in full.

That could see the Magpies' outlay come to around £15m for Lingard, a hefty fee for a short-term deal.

Despite Newcastle now being one of the wealthiest clubs in football following their Saudi-backed takeover last year, the new owners are determined not to pay over the odds for players and have baulked at United's demands.

What has Downie said about Lingard?

Nevertheless, Downie believes this is a deal that could be revived in the final stages of the January transfer window, especially if Lingard attempts to force his way out of his boyhood club.

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?!

He told GiveMeSport: “I think when it comes to a loan deal, I wouldn't rule anything out until the closure of the window.

"Because if a player really does agitate to go towards the end of the transfer window, and the club realises he's not going to go elsewhere, and they're not going to make any money from him, they might just end up doing a deal on loan.

"So, I know obviously, it sounds like it's dead, but I think as a loan deal, I would never rule anything out.”

Would Newcastle be a good move for Lingard?

Lingard revived his career with a hugely successful six-month stint on loan at West Ham last season, bagging nine goals and laying on five assists in just 16 Premier League appearances.

But the England international has not been given an opportunity to shine upon his return to United, featuring in just 273 minutes of action in all competitions.

Therefore, a move to Newcastle and the promise of regular game time could prove to be extremely beneficial to Lingard.

