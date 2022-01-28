West Ham transfer news: Key update reveals Moyes' stance on signings before Monday deadline

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown insists that West Ham United are unlikely to do business before the January transfer window closes.

The Hammers are yet to add a new player to their squad and time is running out, with the window set to close next week.

What’s the latest with West Ham?

They continue to push for qualification to the Champions League after enjoying an impressive season thus far under the management of David Moyes.

The club currently sit fifth in the table, although a number of fellow Premier League clubs have a game in hand on the Irons.

Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur all have at least one game in hand on the Irons.

They have taken 37 points from their 23 games thus far, and are just one point behind United in the table, having lost to the Red Devils at the weekend.

That defeat came after another loss to Leeds United, which has somewhat dented their hopes of a top-four finish, but it doesn’t seem that the Hammers are going to make a move to bring in a new player prior to the deadline.

The Hammers have been linked with a few new signings, including James Tarkowski and Nathaniel Phillips in central defence.

But Brown says that any reinforcements are unlikely to be arriving in the next few days.

What did Brown say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “From what I’m told, it’s very unlikely West Ham do much business now in the window. They’ve been in for a few players but they are finding the valuations way above what the club are willing to pay.

“From what Moyes has been saying, he doesn’t see anyone out there in the window that’s going to make a massive difference to the club for the sort of money that they’d want to pay, so it looks like they might keep their powder dry until the summer.”

How disappointing is this?

Very.

West Ham seem to have some real issues in their squad, notably in central defence and up front.

Angelo Ogbonna is out for the remainder of the season after sustaining a cruciate ligament injury, while they also have just Michail Antonio up front.

It would have made total sense to bring another centre-back and a centre-forward into the club this month but Moyes clearly does not believe that there are players out there who can improve the squad.

If West Ham don’t qualify for the Champions League, that’ll be on the manager.

