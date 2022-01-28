Spurs transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on Paratici after double-blow, Conte 'not happy'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte is becoming increasingly frustrated due to Fabio Paratici being unable to welcome any reinforcements to the club since the window opened, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Conte was appointed as Spurs' head coach in November, just a matter of months after Paratici headed to north London to become their managing director, but he is still waiting to welcome the first signing of his reign.

Are Spurs close to making any signings?

Spurs have suffered a double whammy of major blows in the last 24 hours, with it appearing two of Conte's targets will not be heading to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Firstly, The Athletic's David Ornstein revealed Barcelona are putting together a package to seal Adama Traore's return to the Nou Camp, all but ending the north Londoners' pursuit.

The development came after it had initially been claimed Spurs were edging towards completing a £20million deal for the Wolverhampton Wanderers winger.

Conte has also been eyeing Porto wide-man Luis Diaz, only for an opening bid of £37.6million to be rejected earlier this week.

It now looks almost certain he will not be heading to Tottenham as Liverpool are understood to be in pole position to acquire the Colombian after making a late £45million swoop.

Meanwhile, Spurs are looking to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina on an initial loan which has the option of being made permanent for £13.4million, according to MailOnline.

The report suggests the Morocco international, who is currently at the African Cup of Nations, is keen on completing the switch.

What has Dean Jones said about the situation?

Jones understands Conte is becoming increasingly unhappy with the lack of transfer activity at Spurs.

Having already seemingly missed out on Traore and Diaz, the transfer insider fears Tottenham may find it difficult to conclude a deal for Amrabat before Monday's 11pm deadline.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "My contacts seem sure that Conte is not happy and Paratici really needs to start delivering.

"Even one of the players they are still in for, Amrabat, is at the African Cup of Nations so you wonder how easy that is to tie up."

Could Conte quit if Spurs fail to make any signings?

It is a distinct possibility as Conte has already publicly claimed chairman Daniel Levy and Paratici 'need to do something' to strengthen the squad even if it is 'not the best opportunity'.

The Italian has also challenged Spurs to match his ambition if he is to have any chance of being a long-term success at the club.

Conte signed an 18-month contract when he replaced the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo less than three months ago, but he failed to even confirm he will still be at the helm at the end of the month when questioned by reporters.

