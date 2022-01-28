Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Porto forward, Luis Diaz.

According to the BBC, Diaz was Jurgen Klopp's first choice for the summer.

However, Diaz has attracted interest this month, with Tottenham one club that he has been linked to.

Thus, in the fear of missing out on a move altogether, Liverpool have made their move.

The deal is described to be 'far from straightforward' but, if completed, is expected to be worth €45m plus a maximum of €15m in potential bonuses.

Klopp was actually asked about a move for Diaz last weekend.

After Liverpool's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, Klopp was asked by a Colombian fan about the possibility of Diaz signing for the club.

Klopp handed the fan a beer, let out a beaming smile, before adding a little shrug as if to say 'I don't know'.

Diaz has been in fine form for Porto this campaign.

The Colombian, who can play on either flank but mostly on the left, has scored 14 times in 18 Primeira Liga games in 2021/22.

He played a key role for Colombia last summer as they made it to the semi-finals of Copa America.

Diaz scored three times in his side's run to the last four, including a quite sensational bicycle kick against Brazil in the group stages.

Just 25 years old, he's already a superb player and will only continue to get better.

He would be a superb signing should Liverpool complete a deal.

