League of Legends: Rekkles Reveals Why He Plays With Chat Disabled

League of Legends professional player Rekkles has revealed that he plays with chat completely disabled and went into detail explaining why.

The 25-year-old has been a pro player since 2012 making him 16 years old when he entered eSports and has gained vast amounts of experience over the past 10 years.

Rekkles, also known as Martin Larsson, is a pro player for the team Karmine Corp and used to represent Fnatic and G2 Esports recently explained in one of his twitch streams why he doesn’t like to use all chat.

Communication in League of Legends has always been a huge part of the game, especially when players want to try to communicate with each other. So why does Rekkles think it is so bad?

Why does Rekkles mute all chat in League of Legends?

In one of the Rekkles’ recent streams on his official Twitch channel, he explained why he believes LoL’s chat and ping function can be a negative thing for the players of the Game.

The Fnatic legend said:

“The only time people ever give information is when they’re pissed… and just want to type something stupid, ping you six times, or just question mark ping. Just anything that’s not helping you.”

This is also backed up by the fact that Riot had to disable all chat due to too much toxicity 4 months ago during update 11.21.

Riot does ban people from the game for toxicity. However, there are a lot of loopholes and players that don’t get banned despite their unsociable nature. As well as the ability to ping players in a toxic manner such as spam pinging or question marking people.

Rekkles continued:

“Is there any reason not to mute all? I don’t feel like I’m missing out on anything. Actually, if you think about it, if you really want to get better as a player, then you might as well look at the map yourself.”

Essentially, Rekkles believes that having all chat active can interfere with a players performance - making it harder for them to play better as many players will be toxic in chat.

It isn’t just Rekkles who says turning off all chat is beneficial, as many high Elo players say that it is useful to have it disabled so that you can focus on the game and nothing else.

