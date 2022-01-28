Newcastle transfer news: 6'7 Howe target tipped as 'realistic signing', bid already tabled

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dan Burn has emerged as a more realistic target for Newcastle United as they look to beef up their defence in the final days of the transfer window, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

Burn is currently on the books of Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion but, having already bolstered his defensive options by drafting in Atletico Madrid and England ace Kieran Trippier for £12million, head coach Eddie Howe is keen to complete another deal to strengthen the Magpies' rearguard.

What's the latest news involving Burn?

Newcastle are reportedly set to return to Brighton with another bid for Burn after seeing their initial £8million offer turned down by the south coast club.

It is understood that Burn is keen to link-up with the Magpies, with the 6 ft 7 colossus telling those within his camp a switch late in the January window would interest him.

Sealing a move to St James' Park would result in the defender, who has shown he is comfortable at the heart of the backline or at left-back, returning to Tyneside after being released by the club at the age of 11.

The 29-year-old has previously admitted he has dreamt of donning the famous black and white stripes of Newcastle having grown up as a Magpies supporter.

Although Burn has entered the final 18 months of his £20,000-per-week contract at Brighton, that does not necessarily mean it will be easy to prise him away from the Amex Stadium.

That is because Seagulls boss Graham Potter is clearly a fan having once described the Blyth-born ace as 'incredible'.

What has Keith Downie said about Burn?

Downie believes Newcastle have been shrewd in turning their attention towards signing Burn.

The Sky Sports reporter believes, with the deadline passing at 11pm on Monday, it will be difficult to bring in big-money signings despite the Magpies being the richest club in world football.

Downie reckons there is a serious possibility that Burn will be on the Tyneside club's books before the window slams shut.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "We've seen Dan Burn mentioned and linked with Newcastle. I think that's a realistic signing before Monday because you'll get him for a lesser fee."

How has Burn performed so far this season?

Despite missing stages of the campaign due to knee injuries, Burn has still gone on to make 16 appearances.

In fact, he has shown his importance to Brighton by playing every minute of their last nine fixtures.

That has allowed him to build up his Premier League experience, with him now featuring in the competition 83 times.

