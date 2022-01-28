Southampton transfer news: Major update on potential Saints deal for £22.5m PL attacker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Southampton have very little chance of signing Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli in January, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

Alli, who Transfermarkt value at £22.5m, has been linked with a move away from Spurs this month, but Crook does not expect him to end up on the South Coast.

What's the latest transfer news involving Alli?

Alli's time at Tottenham seems to have been drifting towards a conclusion for some time now, and the 25-year-old was given another indication that his future may lie elsewhere when he was left out of the squad that travelled to Chelsea on Sunday.

The 37-cap international has attracted plenty of interest from rival clubs, with Newcastle, Brighton, Burnley and Everton all reportedly keen on securing his services, and Southampton have also been thrown into the mix this week.

Ralf Rangnick STRUGGLING at Man United! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

What has Crook said about Alli?

Crook is well aware of the speculation regarding Alli's future, but has all but ruled out Southampton's chances of landing the 6 foot 2 star.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook said: “I think the teams that have been mentioned with Dele Alli, Southampton is a non-starter.”

1 of 10 Do you know this obscure player Southampton signed in the January transfer window? Guido Carrillo Graziano Pelle Ryan Seager Saphir Taïder

Would it be a blow for Southampton to miss out on Alli?

At his best, Alli is a force to be reckoned with. He showed during his first few seasons at Spurs that he can score and create goals at will when he is firing on all cylinders.

The problem is that he has not been playing at that level for a number of years now. He has not been able to convince successive managers at Tottenham that he deserves more minutes on the pitch, and he is a shadow of the player he once was.

Of course, a move to St Mary's could have triggered a resurgence which the Saints would have benefited from.

However, when you consider that he is on £100,000-a-week, plus Southampton tend to play a 4-2-2-2 formation under Ralph Hasenhuttl that may not suit Alli, it could be argued that signing the attacking midfielder would have been a risk, and a potentially expensive one at that.

Therefore, Southampton fans may be happy that they are seemingly set to miss out on Alli, and could now be hoping that the club can bring in another attacking player between now and Monday's deadline who is less of a gamble.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

News Now - Sport News