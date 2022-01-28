West Ham transfer news: 'Force their hand' - Fresh update emerges on £15m Irons target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook believes that Duje Caleta-Car could well move to West Ham United before the end of the transfer window.

The defender has been linked with a potential move to east London from Marseille in this transfer window.

What’s the latest with Caleta-Car?

There appears to be a desire to strike a deal to take him to the Hammers in this transfer window.

The defender has been a target since last summer, with Get French Football News reporting in August that the east London club had initiated talks with Marseille over a deal.

The Hammers ended up signing Kurt Zouma from Chelsea instead and it appears that they could now revive their move for Caleta-Car ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

Reports this week have claimed that the Irons are interested in striking a deal for the player, although it appears that Marseille want a permanent deal instead of a loan, which was initially proposed by the Hammers.

He is a Croatia international with 20 caps to his name and remains central to the Ligue 1 club, making 106 appearances since his arrival in 2018.

Caleta-Car has a contract that runs until 2023 and is valued by Transfermarkt at £14.4m, with Marseille said to be demanding £15m.

And Crook thinks that there could be an option for the Irons to bring the defender in before the window slams shut.

What did Crook say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “I’ve just had a message about Caleta-Car to West Ham. I think there’s reports out of France on Friday morning that Caleta-Car is on his way and we ran that on talkSPORT earlier in the week saying that West Ham believed they had an outside chance of getting him. Maybe that has ramped up.

“I think Marseille have got one or two financial issues that maybe will force their hands so watch that one with interest.”

Liverpool close in on Diaz! More on Football Terrace...

Could this one happen?

It certainly seems like it could.

If the French club really do have financial issues, they may well be over something of a barrel as the Hammers continue to attempt to add new faces to their squad.

There is a pressing need for that to happen, too, as the club simply don’t have enough players at centre-back.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player West Ham signed in the January transfer window? Jordan Spence Emanuel Pogatetz Sebastian Lletget Wellington Paulista

Angelo Ogbonna’s injury has left them short and they really could do with bringing in a new addition if they are to continue their push for a top-four finish.

Bringing Caleta-Car into the club has to be a priority before the deadline.

News Now - Sport News