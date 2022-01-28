Tottenham transfer news: Major claim emerges on Antonio Conte's future after £45m setback

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones thinks speculation could start to ramp up about Antonio Conte potentially leaving Tottenham unless the club sign some players before the transfer window shuts.

Spurs have had an incredibly frustrating January so far, with Conte unable to significantly strengthen his squad.

What's gone wrong for Tottenham this month?

Tottenham have been linked with a number of high-profile players this month, but they simply haven't been able to get deals over the line.

The club were reportedly keen on signing Dusan Vlahovic to support Harry Kane up front, only for the striker to choose Juventus as his next club instead.

They also look set to miss out on Porto's Luis Diaz after having a £45m bid rejected, with the attacker now closing in on a move to Liverpool, while reports have emerged that AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is expected to snub Tottenham in order to stay in Serie A beyond this season.

What has Jones said about Tottenham and Conte?

Jones believes that Conte will have expected to make more additions to his squad, but with Tottenham failing to deliver the goods, he fears that the Italian coach could decide to walk away from the north London club in the near future.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "Let’s see what happens in the coming hours and days because something needs to land or I genuinely think we’ll start hearing about Conte looking to leave in the summer - it’s a mess."

Could Conte really leave Tottenham already?

Conte has not even been at Spurs for three months, so to leave the club at this point would be somewhat of a shock.

However, the 52-year-old does have previous. After guiding Chelsea to the league title in 2016/17, he was not happy with how he was backed in the transfer market, and it was no surprise when the two parties went their separate ways just a year later.

Then, at Inter Milan, Conte led his side to their first scudetto in 11 years, only to then be informed that the club would need to sell some of their star players. He departed shortly afterwards.

Conte is a demanding manager who wants to be given money to spend on players. Thus far, that has not happened at Spurs, and if things don't change between now and Monday's deadline, he may feel that he has been let down, which could lead to him heading for the exit door.

