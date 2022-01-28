Newcastle transfer news: Magpies 'could turn to' 23-goal star 'as the clock ticks down'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is 'a target' for Newcastle United in the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie.

The Magpies have been linked to several players in recent weeks as new manager Eddie Howe looks to improve his side's chances of avoiding relegation this season.

What is the latest news involving Nketiah?

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are now closing in on three last-minute deals, with Lyon's Bruno Guimaraes, Brighton's Dan Burn and Nketiah all potentially arriving at St. James' Park.

The 22-year-old has entered the final six months of his current contract with his boyhood club and has rejected the offer of a new deal due to concerns over his playing time.

Despite Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's exile from the first-team squad, Nketiah has only been awarded 51 minutes of Premier League action this season and appears to have grown tired of watching on from the sidelines.

As a result, a switch to Newcastle appears to be on the cards after Crystal Palace's long-term interest in his services failed to progress.

Howe's charges have already added former Burnley striker Chris Wood to their ranks via a £25 million move earlier in the winter window, but with Callum Wilson sidelined through injury, an additional forward has been targeted.

What has Downie said about Nketiah?

Downie has revealed he doesn't doubt that Nketiah is someone on Newcastle's radar, but cast doubt over the stage negotiations are at between the relevant parties.

In an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, the reporter said: “I don't doubt that he’s a target, and it's someone that they're interested in.

"Whether it's at that stage, I'm not too sure, but they do need to bring in another forward. He's one the club might turn to as the clock ticks down.”



Would Nketiah be a good signing for Newcastle?

Although Nketiah has had limited opportunities to showcase his true potential in the senior ranks, he has still illustrated his predatory instincts in front of goal on a regular basis.

The youngster is the record-goalscorer for England's Under-21's after bagging 16 strikes in just 17 outings and has shown glimpses of carrying that sort of form onto the bigger stage, racking up 23 senior goals.

In just 10 appearances this season in all competitions, Nketiah has found the back of the net on five occasions, more than everyone bar Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin in the Newcastle squad.

It's a move that could be equally beneficial for the club and player, therefore, and may provide the spark to turn Newcastle's fortunes around.

