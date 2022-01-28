Next Everton manager: 'Staggering' claim emerges after 'incredibly strange' development

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Vitor Pereira will not be Everton's next manager after agreeing to hold a 'staggering' television interview on Sky Sports News, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri is still searching for Rafa Benitez's successor after opting to sack the Spaniard 12 days ago.

What's the latest news involving Pereira?

Pereira revealed, in an interview with Sky Sports News, that he had held interviews with several members of the Merseyside club and insisted Moshiri, along with chairman Bill Kenwright, was 'enthusiastic' about his plans.

However, he also suggested his critics should not be so quick to judge him after it has become clear a large section of the fanbase would not welcome the Portuguese with open arms, while urging the key decision-makers to decide whether he has been successful in the process sooner rather than later.

Furious supporters have ramped up their protests in recent days, graffitiing a wall at Goodison Park - claiming they would rather Frank Lampard move into the hot seat - and making their voices heard outside club offices in Liverpool.

Pereira has been out of work since leaving Turkish club Fenerbahce last month, but the 53-year-old boasts four league titles on his managerial CV.

What has Paul Brown said about Pereira?

Brown feels Pereira has effectively ruled himself out of the running for the Everton job by agreeing to the candid interview with Sky Sports.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "To do that interview was incredibly strange.

"It says to me that he knows he's no longer the favourite, probably isn't getting the job and he used the time on air to get his name and profile out there in case there is anyone else who might be interested because I cannot believe that even Everton, shambolic as they are, would be stupid enough to give the job to someone who's done that.

"I find that absolutely staggering. He cannot believe that he is seriously going to get the job now after giving that interview on Sky.

"I cannot believe that Vitor Pereira believes that for a moment, so he must have another motive for doing so."

Is anyone else still in the running for the Everton job?

Pereira is not the only boss in Moshiri's thinking as the Daily Mail have revealed he, along with Lampard, will hold final discussions with Everton today.

The report suggests Duncan Ferguson will also be interviewed one last time as the Toffees aim to wrap up their search for Benitez's successor within the next 48 hours.

It comes after former Everton frontman Ferguson was placed in caretaker charge following Benitez's dismissal.

