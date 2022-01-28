Newcastle transfer news: Magpies eye late deal for £19.8m PL star who's 'attractive target for Howe'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has claimed that he has been told that Southampton defender Jan Bednarek could be an option for Newcastle in the final days of the transfer window.

Newcastle have been linked with a number of centre-backs throughout January but have been unable to sign anyone for that position at this stage.

Which centre-backs have Newcastle been linked with?

Newcastle's prime target to fix their centre-back issues appears to have been Sevilla's Diego Carlos, but he is now set to stay at the Spanish club for the rest of the season.

The North-East club have also reportedly had a bid rejected for Monaco youngster Benoit Badiashile, while they have also been linked with Brighton duo Adam Webster and Dan Burn.

What has Downie said about Bednarek?

Southampton's Mohammed Salisu is another player that Newcastle are believed to admire, but Downie has suggested that it is his teammate that could be approached about a possible move to Tyneside before Monday's deadline.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “Another name that’s been mentioned to me is Bednarek at Southampton. These sorts of players, because they play in the Premier League, will be attractive to Eddie Howe, because he wants players who have played in the Premier League.”

Would Bednarek be a good signing for Newcastle?

Bednarek, who is valued at £19.8m by Transfermarkt, has not always been a guaranteed starter at St Mary's this season.

He has begun to re-establish himself in the starting XI after an indifferent start to the campaign, though, and, according to WhoScored, he has been Southampton's fourth-best player in 2021/22, receiving an average game rating of 6.91.

This puts him ahead of all of Newcastle's centre-backs, indicating that the 37-cap international would improve Howe's team if he made the switch to St James' Park.

Furthermore, at 25, he ought to be entering his peak, so this could be a good time to snap him up.

However, given who Newcastle have been linked with in recent weeks, Bednarek may be seen as somewhat of an underwhelming signing by the fans.

Heading into the final days of the transfer window, they may still be hoping that Newcastle can bring in a bigger name who can significantly improve the side's backline, rather than going for a safe but hardly eye-catching option like Bednarek.

