Crystal Palace transfer news: Patrick Vieira 'really wants' £22.5m ace at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is desperate to bring Manchester United's Donny van de Beek to Selhurst Park this month, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

After a busy summer transfer window, Palace have been relatively quiet in January, but they could be about to pull off a major signing before Monday's deadline.

What's the latest transfer news involving van de Beek?

Van de Beek has not started a single league game for United this season, and appears to be some way down the pecking order under current boss Ralf Rangnick.

With the 24-year-old no more than a peripheral figure at Old Trafford, Palace have launched a bid to sign van de Beek on loan until the end of the season.

It has been reported that the south London club are optimistic of concluding a deal for the midfielder before the transfer window closes.

What has Crook said about van de Beek potentially moving to Palace?

Crook has revealed that he has been informed by his sources that Vieira is pushing for a deal to be wrapped up as he is very keen to have the £22.5m-rated midfielder at Palace.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook said: “I spoke to somebody very close to Palace a few days ago, and they said that Patrick Vieira really wants him.”

How could van de Beek fit into Palace's starting XI?

If van de Beek does secure a temporary move to Palace, he will not be joining the club to sit on the bench.

The 19-cap international will want to go straight into the starting line-up, and it seems that he would most likely slot in on the left hand side of the side's midfield three in Vieira's favoured 4-3-3 system.

This would see him playing just in front of a holding midfielder, which could be Luka Milivojevic or James McArthur, and alongside Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher has been Palace's standout performer this season, scoring seven goals and delivering three assists on his way to a hugely impressive average WhoScored match rating of 7.36.

The 21-year-old is at the top of his game, and by playing in the same midfield, this could help to build van de Beek's confidence and allow the former Ajax man to finally show exactly what he is capable of in the Premier League.

