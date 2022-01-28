Liverpool transfer news: Reds could 'push forward' for 7-goal gem whose 'head has turned'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has claimed that Liverpool could look to sign Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho before Monday's deadline.

The 19-year-old has been one of Fulham's star performers in the Championship this term, and he could be set for a move to Anfield in the coming days.

What's the latest news involving Carvalho?

It had looked like being a quiet transfer window for Liverpool heading into the final few days of January.

However, that has now changed as the club are reportedly closing in on signing Porto attacker Luis Diaz as they bid to beat off competition from Tottenham for his signature.

The Reds have also been heavily linked with Carvalho, who has scored seven goals in the second tier in 2021/22.

What has Jones said about Carvalho potentially joining Liverpool?

Carvalho is out of contract at Craven Cottage in the summer, so he would be available on a free transfer then.

Jones has been informed that Liverpool are interested in getting a deal done this month, though, and has suggested that Carvalho would be keen to move to the Premier League club sooner rather than later.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I’m starting to hear whispers that Liverpool might push forward their interest in Fabio Carvalho to this window. Their interest has definitely turned his head."

Should Liverpool look to wrap up the Carvalho deal this month?

If Carvalho did arrive on Merseyside in January, it would be hard to see him going straight into the starting XI given the attacking talent that Jurgen Klopp has at his disposal, particularly if Liverpool sign Diaz as well.

Therefore, it could be argued that he would benefit from staying at Fulham for the remainder of the season and getting regular first-team football.

This could be a case of Liverpool looking at the bigger picture, though. Should they leave it until the summer, there is a chance that more clubs will start to take an interest in signing Carvalho for nothing, and this could mean that they end up missing out on the forward altogether.

By getting the transfer done now, they can integrate Carvalho into the squad over the coming months, and then he should be ready to start making a bigger impact next season and in the years ahead after that.

