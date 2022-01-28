Arsenal transfer news: Gunners could sign attacker if CL giants give Arteta 'big result'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed it would be a 'big result' if Arsenal can find striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a 'new home' in the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium in recent weeks after he was exiled from the first-team squad by manager Mikel Arteta.

What is the latest news involving Aubameyang?

Aubemyang has not featured for Arsenal since 6 December after returning home late from a trip abroad, something the club described as 'his latest disciplinary breach'.

Since then, the Gabon international has been stripped of the captaincy and made to train alone, throwing his future with the north London outfit into doubt.

According to The Athletic, European giants Barcelona and Juventus have both made approaches to sign Aubameyang on loan until the end of the season, while Saudi Arabia outfit Al-Hilal have offered to take him on a temporary deal with an option to buy and cover his full salary.

It's believed that the 6 foot 1 star is keen to keep playing at the highest level should he depart Arsenal, though, meaning a move outside of Europe is unlikely to be appealing.

Arteta will surely be hoping, therefore, that an agreement can be reached with either Juve or Barca as Aubameyang is currently the Gunners' highest earner by a considerable distance.

What has Jones said about Aubameyang?

The prolific forward reportedly takes home £350,000-per-week once loyalty payments and bonuses are included after putting pen to paper on fresh terms back in 2020.

Jones believes offloading that astronomical sum would be hugely beneficial to Arsenal, especially in their search for a new goalscorer.

He told GiveMeSport: “Arsenal's need to find a new home for Aubameyang has been underlined by the fact Arteta has little to no plan for him to reintegrate with the first team. If Juve or Barca take him it will be a big result and might mean they can get a new forward in late on, too.”

Who could Arsenal sign?

Arteta's charges were heavily linked with a move for Dusan Vlahovic before Juve beat them to the highly-rated Serbian's signature.

However, there are still plenty of good options available to Arsenal as they go in search of a new striker to lead them to some much-needed silverware.

A recent report in The Telegraph claimed Everton hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak are on Arteta's wish list and both could prove to be quality purchases.

