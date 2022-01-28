Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brentford 'are investigating' after a video emerged appearing to show their star striker, Ivan Toney, slandering the club.

The Englishman is currently spending the Premier League's winter break away in Dubai with teammate Bryan Mbuemo.

A video is circulating on social media which starts with a woman saying 'f*** Brentford'.

The camera then pans to Toney, who also says 'f*** Brentford'.

Watch the clip below...

Speaking to the Mirror, a spokesman for the west London club said: "Brentford FC are aware of the video and are investigating."

Toney has not yet commented on the video at the time of writing.

Toney signed for the Bees in 2020 in a £10m move from Peterborough.

The 25-year-old immediately hit the ground running in his first season with the club.

In the 2020/21 campaign, he set a record for the most goals scored in a single Championship season with 31 goals.

He has found the back of the net six times in 21 games in Brentford's first season back in England's top tier.

Toney's goals have been vital as Brentford have performed well in their first campaign in the Premier League.

Brentford are currently 14th in England's top tier, having accumulated 23 points from as many games.

They are currently eight points above the relegation zone and are on course for another season in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether any action will be taken against Toney.

