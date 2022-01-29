Newcastle transfer news: Two potential Magpies signings named including £14m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle have a realistic chance of signing either Dan Burn or Mitchel Bakker before the transfer window closes on Monday, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The Magpies may not have been able to bring in as many players as they would have liked in recent weeks, but it could be a very busy end to the window on Tyneside.

What's the latest transfer news involving Burn and Bakker?

The North-East club appear to be on the brink of signing Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon, and they have also been linked with Burn in recent days, with it being reported that they are edging nearer to agreeing a deal with Brighton for the 29-year-old defender.

Meanwhile, they have been showing an interest in Bayer Leverkusen's Bakker. The left-back has been directly involved in four goals in his maiden Bundesliga campaign, yet his stay in Germany could be a short-lived one.

What has Downie said about Burn and Bakker potentially joining Newcastle?

Downie has stated that he can envisage Newcastle being able to strike a deal for Burn, while he has also claimed that they may be willing to splash out around £14m for Bakker.

Referring to Newcastle's chances of signing Burn, Downie told GIVEMESPORT: “I can see that happening, or the other guy, Bakker, I think the fee they’re talking about £14-15m. They’d probably pay that for someone who can come in and make a difference.”

Who should Newcastle prioritise signing out of Burn and Bakker?

If it comes down to a straight choice between Burn and Bakker, Newcastle would probably be better off going after the former.

While Bakker may be the more glamorous signing, given that he used to be on PSG's books, he has never played in the Premier League before and it could take him a while to acclimatise.

Eddie Howe's men need someone who can hit the ground running, and Burn is more likely to do that as he has racked up 83 appearances in England's top-flight during his spells at Fulham and Brighton.

Furthermore, the centre-back position is the bigger priority for Newcastle at the moment. Howe has not been able to settle on a consistent pairing at the back, and this has led to the team only keeping two clean sheets in the league this term.

The likes of Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie and Jamal Lewis can cover the left-back role if necessary, but Newcastle's options at centre-back are less impressive, so they need to bolster this area before Monday's deadline.

