West Ham transfer news: David Moyes eyeing 'better options' after bid tabled for £15m star

Journalist Paul Brown has suggested that David Moyes is not convinced about West Ham trying to sign Duje Caleta-Car this month.

The Irons have been linked with Caleta-Car throughout the January transfer window, but Moyes' thoughts on the player could scupper any chances of a deal being agreed in the final days of the market.

What's the latest transfer news involving Caleta-Car?

With Angelo Ogbonna ruled out for the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury, West Ham are on the lookout for a possible replacement.

They have identified Caleta-Car as a potential option, and it has been reported that they have tried to take the 25-year-old on loan.

However, the 6 foot 4 international's current club, Marseille, are only open to letting him leave on a permanent basis, and have slapped a £15m price-tag on the defender.

What has Brown said about Moyes' view on Caleta-Car?

Brown has claimed that Moyes has not been blown away by the possibility of signing Caleta-Car, and has hinted that West Ham could wait until the summer to bring in a new centre-back instead.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said: “From what I’m told, David Moyes thinks there are better options out there, and isn’t willing to spend the money that Caleta-Car’s teams wants on him this month because he thinks that there’ll be better options available in the summer.”

Should West Ham push to sign Caleta-Car before Monday's deadline?

Following Ogbonna's injury, West Ham only currently have three fit central defenders in their squad, and Kurt Zouma has had his own fitness issues this season.

Furthermore, Issa Diop has looked short of confidence when he has stepped into the side, and was criticised for his performance in the team's 3-2 defeat against Leeds earlier this month.

Bearing this in mind, West Ham look like they need another centre-back for the second half of the campaign.

Then again, if Moyes is not sure about Caleta-Car, it may be best to hold off on this deal. Caleta-Car needs to be able to add something to the squad as they go in search of a top four finish, and if Moyes does not believe that he can do this then the Hammers ought to avoid bowing down to Marseille's demands.

It is a risky strategy as West Ham are only one or two injuries away from being in a tricky position, but it could pay off if the club can go and get a better player in the summer.

