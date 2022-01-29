League of Legends: LEC Week 3 Day 2 Preview

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

League of Legends LEC’s second day of week three starts later today and here is our preview and everything you need to know regarding this weekend’s fixtures.

The European Championships are well underway and we have seen many surprise victories, as well as Rogue, continuing their success from the previous season.

Today will be featuring some massive ties from the Spring Split, including Rogue taking on Fnatic as well as Misfits against G2 Esports.

Day two will arguably be the most important for the LEC so far with all of the top six teams going head to head against each other, as well as Game of the Week between LEC Rivals Fnatic vs G2 Esports.

Because of this, we could see a complete shift in the league as any team could finish first! What does day two have in store for us? Let’s find out.

What time does Day Two start?

You can expect to see the start of day two begin today at around 4 pm GMT, which will see each game become more exciting as the day goes on.

League of Legends LEC Week 3 Day 2 Matches

(Credit: LEC)

Team BDS vs SK Gaming

Both teams could be going into week three day two with a 1-5 record which means that one of these teams could be in last join last place.

Team BDS are probably the stronger of the two teams lane by lane but SK Gaming still has the chance to win this game in what will be a close game.

This game marks the start of day two in what will be a thrilling day!

Prediction: Team BDS to win

EXCEL vs Astralis

Game two will be another great game and a battle between two teams sat at the bottom.

EXCEL are currently two wins where Astralis currently have zero wins however both teams can go 2-0 this week, which could see a shift in the league.

EXCEL however has become a far stronger team perhaps even capable of making a playoff position over Misfits or maybe even MAD Lions.

As far as a Lane by Lane situation EXCEL is far stronger than Astralis. But this could still be a close game!

Prediction: EXCEL to win

Misfits vs MAD Lions

This is likely to be the battle between 5th and 6th and with EXCEL lurking it could also be a preview to decide who will miss out on a playoff spot.

Both teams are currently three wins with two losses as it stands, but with Day one we could see MAD Lions with four wins and Misfits with three depending on if predictions from Day One Article are correct.

This will surely be a close game, but there is a chance that one team might dominate the other team.

Prediction: MAD Lions to win

Vitality vs Rogue

Vitality against Rogue will be a huge game, this game is on the same level as Rogue vs Fnatic the previous day as well as the last game of week two which will see Mega Rivals Fnatic and G2 face-off.

Vitality has a point to prove, they formed a ‘Super Team’ and need to show for it, where Rogue are the same team that one the regular split, this could also be a preview of The Finals of Spring Playoffs.

As far as lane by lane, this will be very close however Vitality individually is stronger, but Rogue have the chemistry that could prove too much for LEC’s ‘Super Team’.

Prediction: Rogue to win

G2 vs Fnatic

Dubbed by LEC the ‘Game of the Week’ and looking back at their history over the last few years you can understand why.

G2 Esports are often Fnatic’s kryptonite, even when Fnatic find themselves to be the stronger team in a season G2 seem to outdo them, these two teams have been battling for supremacy for the last few years.

However, last year Fnatic proved to be the stronger of the two, but you can never count out G2 and their wild team fighting style of play.

This game will be a kill fest with a lot of team fights expected to happen, but who will come out victorious in this game?

Prediction: G2 to win (just!)

