Michael van Gerwen is one of the greatest darts players of all-time.

The Dutchman has won an incredible 42 televised titles in his career, including three World Championship titles.

To have that much success in the sport at the age of just 32 is remarkable.

But, despite being one of the greatest to have ever picked up a dart, Van Gerwen is human and does make mistakes.

And one of his most comical mistakes came back in 2020 at the Celebrity Darts World Cup in Germany.

Van Gerwen participated in the competition alongside other big names of the darts world, including Phil Taylor and Fallon Sherrock.

'Mighty Mike' was paired with handball legend Pascal Hens for the doubles competition.

The duo were 1-0 down against Max Hopp and Frank Buschmann in a race to two legs.

Van Gerwen needed to take out 69 to send the game to a deciding leg.

The Dutchman let out a roar in celebration after hitting T19 and then D11. However, he had not levelled the game as he thought.

Instead of saying 'game shot', referee George Noble announced 'no score' - much to Van Gerwen's horror.

Van Gerwen had scored 79 instead of the 69 he needed and, after realising his error, he burst out laughing. View the moment below...

What a priceless reaction from Van Gerwen. Fair play to him for laughing his miscount off.

He later confirmed that he thought he needed 79.

Van Gerwen will return to action at the Masters this weekend, which takes place in Milton Keynes.

The Dutchman, currently ranked third in the world, will enter the competition in the second round, where he will play Luke Humphries.

