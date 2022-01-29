Everton transfer news: Toffees 'could quite easily' agree PL deal over 51-goal star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has failed to rule out Everton signing Dele Alli before Monday's deadline.

The Tottenham midfielder is up for sale this month and has been linked with several Premier League sides.

Everton are one of those that have been credited with an interest and despite the Toffees yet to appoint a replacement for Rafael Benitez, Crook believes that a deal could be done with a matter of ease.

What's the latest news with Alli?

Alli has been heavily linked away all window, but interest in him has only been ramped up after he was left out of the Tottenham squad that were beaten at Chelsea last weekend. Alli had been at least on the bench for every Premier League game this season but wasn't picked by Antonio Conte for the game at Stamford Bridge.

Since then, Southampton and Brighton have joined the race for Alli's signature, while Newcastle are continuing to push to sign the 37-cap England international.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

But Fabrizio Romano said on Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel that Everton is a possibility, although Alli, who has 51 Premier League goals to his name, is waiting for the Goodison Park outfit to appoint a new manager before he makes up his mind.

Despite their managerial situation, Crook doesn't think that signing Alli would prove too difficult for Everton.

VOTE NOW: The GMS Fan Awards - January

What did Crook say about Alli?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think that's one that Everton could possibly do quite easily, so I wouldn't rule that one out."

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

How has Alli performed this season?

Alli initially started the campaign well, with a promising display against Man City before scoring the winner at Wolves the following weekend, which is his most recent Premier League goal.

However, since his early-season form, Alli has produced little of note. He would chip in with an a assist for Harry Kane in another game against Wolves in September, but his only goal involvement since was a penalty against Slovenian minnow Mura in the Europa Conference League.

1 of 12 Do you know this obscure Everton footballer from the 1990s? Eddie Youds Iain Jenkins Jason Kearton Mo Johnston

Alli could have scored his first top-flight goal from open play in almost two years against Liverpool last month, but somehow failed to convert from close-range.

Overall, it's generally been another disappointing campaign for him, but the prospect of playing alongside some top attacking players at Everton like Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray would be an exciting prospect for the former MK Dons youngster.

News Now - Sport News