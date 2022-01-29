Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kinsey Wolanski’s career took off after her streak at the 2019 Champions League final.

She gained 2.3 million followers in 18 hours following the stunt in Madrid, which was viewed by a global audience.

Wolanski was taken to jail but was later released, and she quickly set about making the most of newfound fame.

It was all part of the plan, though.

Speaking after she invaded the Wanda Metropolitano in minimal attire during Liverpool’s win over Tottenham Hotspur, she admitted she knew the publicity that would come her way.

“By the time I’m 30 I plan on making enough money to retire, and streaking at the Champions League will only help me achieve that,” she said, per The Sun.

“I plan to do a lot more streaking to raise my profile.

“After I was released from jail I had gone from 300,000 followers on Instagram to over two million. You can’t buy that kind of publicity.

“Suddenly I was famous all over the world and had job offers flooding in. I don’t think I did anyone any harm, it was just a bit of fun."

What happened to Kinsey next?

Nearly three years on from her stunt in Spain, Wolanski has certainly made the most of her increased profile.

Her Instagram following is up to 3.6 million and she’s even launched a successful clothing line.

After the Champions League final, she created a core fanbase by posting viral stunts online - she’s a professional stuntwoman, and her feed is filled with her daring stunts from skydiving to backflipping into the sea.

“I just dived right in,” she said in an interview with Cosmopolitan. “I got my skydiving license, my helicopter license and my motorcycle license.

“Everything you can think of; I was all in.”

She launched her athleisure clothing line Kinsey Fit in 2021.

“I wanted to bridge the gap within the fitness industry and offer high-quality fabrics that I searched around the world for at an affordable price,” she told Names magazine.

At the time of writing, Kinsey Fit has 17.6k followers on Instagram.

Real estate plans - and a trip to space

Wolanski even has big aspirations in real estate.

“A lot of people don’t know that in addition to social media I have my real estate license and plan to invest and build a massive investment portfolio of long-term hold rental properties that will allow me passive income,” she added in that interview.

So streaking at the Champions League final proved to be a major success for Wolanski.

"I definitely wasn’t prepared for what was to follow that game, but going into it I was excited to push things to the limit and see where it would go as I love living life to the fullest," she told Names.

"I’m very thankful for that experience as it grew my platform that I now have to share and connect with a wider audience across the world."

She’s even revealed that she will be part of a flight to the edge of space with World View.

You get the feeling she doesn’t regret her 2019 stunt one bit.

