Turf Moor transfer news: Burnley 'making inquiries' over 'fast-moving situation'

Burnley's ongoing search for a new striker following the shock departure of Chris Wood is a 'very fast-moving situation,' according to journalist David Anderson.

The Clarets have been left short of options up front after relegation rivals Newcastle United triggered Wood's £25 million release clause, leaving them scouring the market for an adequate replacement.

What is the latest news involving Burnley?

According to Sky Sports, Burnley are in advanced talks over a deal for Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Mislav Orsic, who is expected to cost in the region of £7m.

But Sean Dyche is also keen to bolster his side's options in the final third of the pitch as he attempts to guide them off the bottom of the top-flight table and towards a seventh consecutive Premier League campaign.

The Daily Mail claim that the Turf Moor outfit have enquired about Queens Park Rangers' forward Lyndon Dykes and Cardiff's Kieffer Moore before discussing a deal for Andy Carroll.

However, it's Wolfsburg's Wout Weghorst who appears to be at the top of Dyche's wish list and discussions are said to be ongoing between the two clubs over a transfer fee.

The 6 foot 6 beast is said to be keen on making the switch to the North West of England, with Burnley looking to seal a £12m plus add-ons deal in the final few days of the January transfer window.

What has Anderson said about Weghorst?

With limited time remaining before Monday's 11pm deadline, Burnley will surely be desperate to add another forward to their ranks for the second half of the season.

And Anderson believes the club's scouts will be searching non-stop for the best possible options currently available to them.

In an exclusive interview, he told GiveMeSport: “It's a very fast-moving situation.

"It's almost like you're hearing a new name almost every day, which can maybe be a sign of the fact that they've got people looking for them, they’re making inquiries almost every day to see who's available, how much would they cost, would they come on loan or whatever.”

Would Weghorst be a good signing?

Burnley are renowned for their more direct approach, so the acquisition of a more traditional target man such as Weghorst makes sense.

Last term, the Netherlands international was in scintillating form for the Wolves, banging in 25 goals and providing a further nine assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

Although he hasn't been able to maintain that sort of form this time around, finding the back of the net on just seven occasions in 24 outings, Weghorst could still prove to be an extremely astute acquisition for Burnley.

