Molineux transfer news: Bruno Lage tipped to make late addition after £29m Wolves deal

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Bruno Lage will look to welcome a new signing to Molineux if Adama Traore completes his switch to Barcelona, according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

Although the January transfer deadline is looming, it is not out of the question that there will be activity at Wolves before 11pm on Monday.

What's the latest news involving Traore?

Traore was understood to be undergoing a medical ahead of a proposed return to former employers Barcelona yesterday, according to The Athletic.

The report suggests the La Liga giants are hoping to tie up an initial loan switch which has the option of being made permanent for more than £29million at the end of the season.

It has come as a huge blow to Tottenham Hotspur, who thought they were closing in on a £20million deal to keep the 26-year-old winger in the Premier League.

Spurs had initially seen a £15million bid turned down last week, but the north Londoners had made Traore a top target.

Nevertheless, it would seem the speedy wide-man has appeared in a Wolves shirt for the final time having featured on 154 occasions since his £18million switch from Middlesbrough.

What has Ryan Taylor said about the situation?

Taylor reckons Lage, who was appointed as Wolves' head coach last summer, will push to make a signing late in the window if Traore's move is completed.

Chiquinho became the West Midlands side's first arrival since the turn of the year, with the winger making the switch from Portuguese side Estoril for an initial fee of £2.9million, while Hwang Hee-chan's loan spell will become permanent in the summer and Jeong Sang-bin has headed straight to Grasshopper Zurich on a temporary basis after joining yesterday.

But Taylor expects Lage to seek at least one more acquisition before the deadline passes if Traore heads to Barcelona.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "If Traore completes his move, he'll probably push for another signing within the final days of the window."

Who have Wolves been linked with?

TEAMtalk have revealed that Wolves have joined the race to sign centre forward Armando Broja.

The 20-year-old is currently on a season-long loan with Southampton from Chelsea, but the report suggests Leeds United and Everton are also keen on striking a deal.

Meanwhile, Spanish media outlet Sport - via Sport Witness - have claimed Wolves are 'very interested' in signing Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig on loan.

The report suggests Lage also enquired about taking the 22-year-old to Molineux on a temporary basis, with an option to buy, last summer.

Arsenal are known to have sent scouts to watch the Spaniard on a number of occasions, so it is not the first time he has caught the eye of a Premier League club.

