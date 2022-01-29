Stina Blackstenius, Signe Bruun: Rating the top WSL transfers of the January window

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Women’s Super League January transfer window has come to an end and all teams have now had their chance to strengthen their sides ahead of the second half of this season.

Arsenal lead the league right now but have been one of the busier teams in the market, while Tottenham and West Ham will hope their fresh additions can consolidate their impressive seasons so far.

Here are the top signings of the window:

Rachel Corsie - Aston Villa

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Scotland captain Rachel Corsie.

The defender has spent the last few years in the NWSL playing for the likes of the Utah Royals and the Kanas City Current.

Corsie did spend time with Birmingham on loan last season –– playing seven times for the Blues, but has now joined rivals Villa.

So far this season, the club have the joint second-worst defensive record in the league and with 127 international caps, Corsie’s experience could prove to be exactly what Villa need.

Stina Blackstenius - Arsenal

Arsenal already boasts a plethora of attacking talent in their squad but the addition of Stina Blackstenious has only added to this.

The Swede shone for her country at the Olympics last summer, leading to a nomination for the Women’s Ballon d’Or in 2021.

Blackstenius has joined the Gunners from BK Häcken and will team up with the likes of Vivianne Miedema, Tobin Heath, Nikita Parris and Beth Mead.

However, there are growing rumours that Miedema may be on her way out of the club, which suggests Blackstenius has been signed as a replacement for the Dutch star.

Signe Bruun - Man United

Bruun was an unexpected last-minute deadline day signing for Man United but one that shows the intent they have ahead of the second half of the season.

The Danish striker impressed for PSG last year and was picked up by French giants Lyon at the start of this campaign.

United have now pinched the Dane on a loan deal, which looks to be a shrewd bit of business.

The Red Devils have quality in attack already, with Leah Galton and Ella Toone in great form, but will definitely benefit from having an out and out striker in Bruun.

At international level, the 23-year-old has already shown her quality –– scoring 12 goals in just seven games last year, including five in one game against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Viktoria Schnaderbeck - Spurs

Spurs have signed Viktoria Schnaderbeck from North London rivals Arsenal on loan for the remainder of the season.

Schnaderbeck captains the Austrian National team and can play in both midfield and at centre-back.

Her versatility could be valuable for Rehanne Skinner’s side, especially if Spurs are to continue competing for a Champions League spot.

Bringing in a WSL proven player in Schnaderbeck appears relatively risk-free on paper and Tottenham could reap all the rewards from her experience.

Rafaelle Souza - Arsenal

Arsenal have been busy in the transfer market and Brazilian international Rafaelle Souza has joined the club from Palmeiras.

The 30-year-old defender has signed on a free, having left Chinese side Changchun Zhuoyue at the end of her contract.

Jonas Eidevall’s side has struggled with injuries from defenders of late and only recently welcomed back England star Leah Williamson.

The Brazilian could therefore play a key part in the second half of the season if Eidevall is forced to rotate his squad.

Emma Snerle - West Ham

West Ham are another side that has exceeded many pre-season predictions so far this campaign.

Olli Harder appears to be looking ahead to the future already with the capture of Emma Snerle from Fortuna Hjørring.

The 20-year-old has impressed for Denmark since making her debut for the national side and will bolster the Hammers’ options in central midfield.

Jill Scott – Aston Villa

Jill Scott enjoyed a useful loan spell at Everton last year and Aston Villa will hope she can do the same for them this season.

The record-breaking English veteran will be hoping to make a case for her inclusion in Sarina Wiegman’s squad for the European Championships this summer and is likely to get regular game time at Villa.

Scott had started just one of City’s last five matches and it appears this move makes a lot of sense for all parties.

News Now - Sport News