Newcastle transfer news: Major update reveals Man United's demands for Jesse Lingard deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Keith Downie insists that Manchester United are demanding a “really, really large” fee to allow Jesse Lingard to move on loan to Newcastle United.

The attacking midfielder has been at the centre of a transfer saga throughout this window, as he was first linked with West Ham United before becoming a target for Newcastle.

What’s the latest with Lingard?

His future appears very much in flux.

David Ornstein of The Athletic had previously reported that a move to take Lingard from Old Trafford to St James’ Park was in danger of collapse because of the exorbitant loan fee being demanded.

The Independent has since reported that the deal is now in the balance because United are demanding a clause that would see Newcastle owe a significant amount of money if they avoid relegation to the Championship with Lingard in their team.

The report has stated that the entirety of the loan would cost the Magpies around £16m, an immense fee for a loan until the end of the campaign.

Lingard is said to be dismayed by the developments as the England international is keen to play regular football.

He has yet to make a Premier League start this season, instead just coming off the bench nine times under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

There are likely to be more twists and turns over the next few days, with the transfer deadline looming on Monday, but Downie has claimed that the clause involved is a massive stumbling block.

Indeed, a separate report from The Daily Telegraph's Luke Edwards has claimed that the deal is once again in doubt ahead of the weekend.

What did Downie say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "It sounds like, from what we're hearing, that United are asking for a really, really large amount of money for a loan. I think it's more if Newcastle stay up, they then owe that amount of money, we're talking double figures in millions, for him."

Liverpool close to signing Luis Diaz. More on Football Terrace...

Is this fair?

Newcastle have an absolutely immense amount of money and they are desperate.

Eddie Howe’s side are still in the relegation zone and are clearly very keen on a deal to sign Lingard, having seen talks drag on throughout the month.

United have all the leverage here, and they are clearly exercising that as they look to get the best possible deal.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Newcastle signed in the January transfer window? Davide Santon Valentino Lazaro Rémy Cabella Remie Streete

One could argue that it isn’t fair on the player himself, who just isn’t playing regularly enough, but it is the kind of negotiating tactic that Newcastle are going to have to get used to.

Now that they’re as wealthy as they are, this is their new normal.

News Now - Sport News