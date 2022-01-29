Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ashleigh Barty continues her dream start to 2022 after winning the Australian Open for the first time.

In front of a crowd of adoring home fans, the Aussie star triumphed over USA's Danielle Collins at the Rod Laver Arena.

Her 6-3, 7-6 victory in the final saw her claim her first ever Grand Slam on home soil and become the first Australian to win the tournament since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

Barty started strong after winning the first game, but a scintillating duel of cat and mouse followed up as Collins dug in her heels and put pressure on the world number one.

After the first four games, nothing could separate the two women, with the first set tied at 2-2. But in the fifth, Barty kicked ahead and went on to win the set fairly comfortably at 6-3.

Collins came roaring into the second set and went 3-0 up after some more aggressive play.

Following some impressive forehand winners and an unforced error from Barty in the third game, the 28-year-old shifted up a gear to take the match by the scruff of the neck.

Collins extended her lead to 5-1 and it looked as though she would force the Aussie to drop her first set of the tournament. However, a magnificent display of mental resilience sparked the comeback and Barty drove the second set to a tiebreaker.

Spurred on by the roars of the crowd, the world number one smashed home the winner to claim the second set and her first Australian Open title.

Barty's run in Melbourne was the perfect showcase of her pedigree as a player. After breezing through the first three rounds, she faced four players from the USA.

Victories over Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula, and Madison Keys set her up against Collins.

Her path to the final was a dominant one, but overcoming the pressure she faced from a determined Collins at the last hurdle highlights exactly why she is the best in the world right now.

Barty has ended Naomi Osaka's reign as the Australian Open champion. Her emphatic win marks her 14th career title and third Grand Slam of her career.

Barty remains unbeaten this year, having also won the Adelaide International earlier this month. Her iconic Australian Open win ends her nation's 44-year wait for a home champion at Melbourne Park.

