Kepa Arrizabalaga has settled into his role as Chelsea’s backup goalkeeper.

Occupying the bench isn’t a position you’d expect the most expensive goalkeeper in history to be comfortable in, but that’s the case following Kepa’s underwhelming performances in his first two seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Not being in the limelight seems to suit the Spaniard, a £71.6 million signing from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, following a string of gaffes.

It culminated in him being benched by Frank Lampard and since the arrival of Edouard Mendy in September 2020, he’s served as the Blues’ second-choice between the sticks.

And when he’s been called upon, including coming in for Mendy during the Senegalese’s trip to the Africa Cup of Nations, he’s fared well.

Now more mature and composed, Kepa certainly looks a far cry from the goalkeeper who would dare defy his manager in a cup final.

Yes, we’re going there.

We’re approaching three years since Kepa’s infamous act in the 2019 EFL Cup final clash against Manchester City, where he refused to be substituted.

The sight of Maurizio Sarri calling for Kepa to come off and the ‘keeper telling him no will likely be the lasting image of the 27-year-old’s Chelsea career.

Fan snubbed Kepa afterwards

Kepa became a villain for a brief period among Chelsea supporters who felt as though he’d disrespected Sarri.

And one fan made his feelings clear minutes after the final, which City won on penalties.

Footage emerged of a fan holding out his hand to greet every Chelsea player as they walked down the steps at Wembley Stadium. Yet when Kepa approached, he pulled his hand back and snubbed the goalie.

Ouch. It sums up how angry Chelsea fans were at the time.

Sarri: 'It was a misunderstanding'

Yet Kepa’s own boss excused him from any wrongdoing, simply putting it down to a misunderstanding.

“It was only a big misunderstanding,” Sarri said, per The Guardian.

“Kepa was right, but in the wrong way - wrong in the way he conducted himself, but mentally he was right because he was able to go to penalties.

“He was right for his motivation, but not for the conduct.”

The ‘keeper has done well to recover from that moment.

Sure, he's an expensive bench player. But he's also come a long way since the 2019 final and is now a player Chelsea can count on.

