Brock Lesnar has been filmed throwing Jackass star Wee Man through a table in a hilarious video that has emerged.

The wrestler has been hanging out with the crew of Jackass on the eve of WWE’s Royal Rumble in St Louis.

The video shows the 44-year-old picking up the much smaller Wee Man and then launching him, with him flipping over into the table and sending alcohol flying everywhere.

WWE champion Lesnar will take on Bobby Lashley for the first time, hoping to retain his title in the process.

Johnny Knoxville is taking part in the upcoming Royal Rumble after throwing Sami Zayn out of the ring during an episode of SmackDown and qualifying for the 30-man match.

It may be an attempt to promote the latest instalment of the Jackass series Jackass Forever, which comes out in cinemas next week.

It is not the first time that the cast of Jackass have come face-to-face with the WWE, with the two worlds colliding more times than you probably imagine.

Back in October 2006, Steve-O and Chris Pontius appeared on Monday Night Raw for an altercation with the late Umaga.

Knoxville was then destroyed by Beth Phoenix, Hornswoggle, The Boogeyman and The Great Khali in a 2008 episode of Monday Night Raw.

In 2015, Jackass’ co-creator Jeff Tremaine was behind the camera for WWE show Swerved, which was the wrestling version of MTV’s Punk’d prank show.

And recently in December 2021, members of the Jackass Forever cast appeared in a segment with Raw Tag Team champions Randy Orton and Riddle.

Former UFC star Ronda Rousey may be one of the favourites on the women’s side, and it will be the first time she has appeared in the WWE since 2019 if she does indeed take part.

She was a major hit during her year wrestling in the WWE between 2018 and 2019, and if she appears again, it will be a massive boost for the company.

