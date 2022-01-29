Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

YouTube channel Boxing Fight Simulations has simulated a heavyweight bout between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte.

The simulated fight was created to see who would come out on top between the two UK greats.

The pair are also set to meet in real life as it was announced on Friday that promoter Frank Warren won the highest successful purse bid in boxing history with his £31m bid beating out Matchroom Boxing's £24m bid.

Whyte is now set to compete for his first world title in his boxing career.

So this simulated fight might give us a taster of what's to come.

In the fight, there is not much that separated the pair after round one, however, it is noticeable that Fury is taller than Whyte which may give him a slight advantage.

At the end of round two, Whyte looks in control and managed to land some big body shots to Fury. The Gypsy King throws the odd jab, but he is mostly defending that round.

Rounds three and four are pretty much the same; both boxers are throwing hard jabs and hooks, but right at the end of round four, Fury knocks down Whyte with a blow to the stomach.

Fury is now in complete control of this fight and in round five, knocks down Whyte again, but once again his opponent manages to get back up to his feet.

Round six starts and Whyte is looking a bit worse for wear, and with just under a minute to go, Fury delivers a big uppercut to the Brixton-native, which sends him down to the canvas once more.

However, this time around, Whyte couldn't get back up in time and Fury was declared the winner of the fight by way of knockout.

I'm sure Tyson will hope he can replicate this in real life when the pair meet later this year.

