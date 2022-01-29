WWE Royal Rumble: Sonya Deville declares she'll be in the match

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Another surprise competitor has been added to the Women's Royal Rumble match after Sonya Deville declared herself on last night's instalment of SmackDown.

In the Royal Rumble go-home episode of the blue brand, the feud between Naomi and Deville came to a head when the latter made her in-ring return.

The clash marked Deville's first actual WWE match since 2020 and Naomi made sure it was one to remember.

After being denied chance after chance to get some action inside the ring, Naomi sought her revenge on Deville.

Spurred on by chants from the crowd, The Glow dispatched a split-legged moonsault onto an already floored Deville and pinned her to the canvas for a long-awaited victory.

But that wasn't the end of the evening for Deville. Reappearing moments later wearing her official jacket, she announced a "special guest entrant" would be taking part in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Of course, the surprise entrant is Deville herself, who will face Naomi once again in the ring on the pay-per-view this weekend.

Deville takes the count up to 23 now confirmed for the Women's Royal Rumble clash, meaning there are still seven stars to be announced.

Recent reports have linked Ronda Rousey to a WWE return on the pay-per-view. The latest on these teasing rumours state the decision lies with Rowdy, and she is in fact already under contract with the company.

Other potential returning stars could include the likes of Asuka, Bayley, and Alexa Bliss. The latter took time away from the ring in order to undergo sinus surgery and could be in contention for the 30-woman clash.

Bliss is currently undergoing therapy on her journey back to WWE as she works on dealing with the trauma she suffered at Extreme Rules when Charlotte Flair tore Lilly apart.

With a matter of hours left until Royal Rumble gets underway, there is still a lot of speculation over who could be joining the roster.

But with past icons like The Bella Twins, Mickie James, and Lita returning for the event, it promises to be one packed full of twists and turns.

Fans can tune-in to WWE Royal Rumble this Sunday at 1.00 GMT (streamed live from the US on Saturday at 20.00 ET) on the BT Sport Box Office or WWE Network.

